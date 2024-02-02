Redefining Family Dining: Play, a Unique Interactive Taproom, Set to Open in Eugene

Another addition to Eugene, Oregon’s thriving culinary and brewery scene, a new interactive and family-friendly taproom, Play, is set to open its doors. Situated in the culturally rich Whiteaker neighborhood at 232 W. 5th Avenue, Play aims to redefine the dining and entertainment experience for families.

A Vision Born Out of Necessity

Play is the brainchild of Eugene native and hospitality expert, Holly Muckerman. As a mother, Muckerman often sought a space where she could unwind with a drink, while her children could play safely and freely. Recognizing a gap in the local hospitality scene, she decided to create a destination that catered to this need. Muckerman's vast experience in managing bars and breweries in Eugene for the past 15 years, including notable establishments like Hop Valley, Beergarden, Tap & Growler, and PublicHouse, and her successful food truck venture, Bounty Meat and Cheese, lends a robust foundation to this innovative endeavor.

More Than Just a Taproom

Play promises a spectrum of more than 30 beverages on tap, a full bar, and an assortment of non-alcoholic alternatives, catering to a diverse range of preferences. But it’s more than just a taproom. It’s designed to be an all-inclusive, family-friendly destination. The venue will host indoor activities such as VR golfing, batting cages, a designated kid-zone, and an arcade area. For adults seeking a more tranquil ambiance, there will be a 21+-only cocktail lounge with dart lanes.

A Unique Culinary Experience

Play's food service will be supported by four food trucks, introducing a unique culinary twist to the taproom experience. Patrons can indulge in the offerings of Bounty Meat and Cheese, Muckerman's own venture, and Mary Lou's, renowned for its southern comfort food. An outdoor, fenced-in patio space will provide opportunities for engaging in games like Jenga and cornhole.

Opening in March

With its opening set for March, Play is poised to draw a wide audience by combining quality food and drinks with a fun, safe environment. This innovative blend of entertainment and hospitality is destined to make Play a new favorite among Eugene’s diverse community.