Redding Public Library Spearheads Innovative Seed Lending Program

In a pioneering move, Redding Public Library in California has ushered in a unique initiative that enables community members to borrow seeds for planting, much like lending books. The project is backed by a state government grant and is designed to make gardening accessible to all, regardless of their prior experience with horticulture.

Democratizing Access to Gardening

The library's seed program offers a wide array of seeds, including vegetables and local flowers. It is aimed at democratizing access to gardening by removing financial constraints often associated with starting a garden. The initiative is free for all, with no library card required.

Educational Aspect and Community Participation

Stacey Weller, the librarian overseeing the program, insists on its strong educational dimension. She informs that classes are planned for beginners to alleviate the financial risks associated with initiating a garden. The library welcomes seed donations from the public, further fostering a sense of community participation in the program.

Community Invited to Volunteer

As part of efforts to support the seed library program, the library is seeking volunteers for a seed packing event scheduled for January 31st, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event will not only aid in the successful implementation of the program but also provide an opportunity for community members to come together and contribute to a common cause.