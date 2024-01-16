Red Sea Tensions: A Growing Threat to Global Oil

The specter of escalating tensions in the Red Sea is casting a long shadow over the global oil market. The region, a critical conduit for oil transportation, is witnessing an increase in threats that could potentially disrupt oil flows and trigger a rapid escalation in prices. The CEO of Chevron, Michael Wirth, underscored the gravity of these risks during a recent interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A Troubling Scenario

Wirth expressed surprise at the resilience of U.S. crude oil prices, which have remained below $73 a barrel despite the simmering tensions. Chevron continues to transport crude through the Red Sea, relying on the protective umbrella of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. However, Wirth stressed that vigilance is paramount in this fluid and volatile situation.

Major Oil Companies Halt Shipments

Such caution is evident in the decisions of Shell and BP, both of whom have suspended shipments through the Red Sea. This measure has been mirrored by major tanker companies, who are also avoiding the area due to threats from Houthi militants based in Yemen. These militants have launched repeated attacks on commercial vessels, ostensibly in retaliation to Israel's war in Gaza.

A Global Response Is Needed

The U.S. and Britain have retaliated with airstrikes against Houthi targets, but these efforts have not deterred the militants. A recent attack saw a Maltese flagged bulk carrier struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile. While there were no casualties and the vessel continued its journey, the incident was a stark reminder of the rising stakes. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called for a global response to the actions of the Houthis, citing the U.N. Security Council's resolution condemning the attacks, a resolution that met with abstentions from China and Russia.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Ticking Time Bomb

Analysts warn that the most significant risk to energy supplies would stem from a regional conflict in the Middle East that disrupts oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz. This strait sees the transit of about 7 million barrels of oil and products daily, a volume that dwarfs the traffic through the Red Sea. Goldman Sachs has cautioned that a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could potentially double oil prices, although this scenario is generally regarded as unlikely. Chevron itself had two ships attacked by the Iranian Navy last year, including one hijacking and a ship that withstood fire for four hours before the intervention of the U.S. Navy. Iran's recent seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman serves as yet another reminder of the precariousness of the situation.