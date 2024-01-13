Red Sea Conflict and Its Impact on Global Trade: A Tale of Resilience Amid Chaos

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, a linchpin in the global supply chain, have triggered a substantial disruption in global shipping routes. The Bab el Mandeb Strait, serving as the southern entrance to the Red Sea, which once teemed with ships, now sees its flow of vessels reduced by half. The Shanghai Containerised Freight Index, a barometer of international shipping costs, bears the stark imprint of this crisis with a sharp uptick.

Altered Routes, Escalating Costs

The repercussions of this conflict are far-reaching. Ships are now rerouting around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope to reach Europe, stretching transit times from an average of 25 days to 34. This extension exacerbates fuel and other operational costs, increases carbon emissions, and reduces shipping capacity. The impact is palpable in the automotive sector, with Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory forced to halt production due to supply chain disruptions.

Surprisingly Resilient Global Prices

Despite the chaos, the overall impact on global prices and the economy has been less severe than anticipated. This resilience can be attributed to the current shipping system’s larger capacity and a lessened demand for goods compared to the Ever Given incident in March 2021. Even oil prices, traditionally sensitive to Middle Eastern affairs, have weathered the storm surprisingly well.

A Precarious Balance Amid Chaos

The global economy is currently trapped in the crossfire between strong disinflationary forces and inflationary pressures from the conflict. The future remains shrouded in uncertainty, with the potential for further disruptions looming ominously. Factors such as a conflict involving Iran could tip the scales and plunge global trade into deeper turmoil. Nonetheless, the global trade system, while precarious, continues to function amid the chaos, demonstrating its resilience in the face of adversity.