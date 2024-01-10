en English
Red Dead Online Invites Players to Engage With Nature for Bonuses and Rewards

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Immerse yourself in the wilderness of Red Dead Online and find a new reason to engage with the Naturalist role. The game is offering a cornucopia of bonuses and rewards, available to players until February 5th. This enticing incentive encourages players to explore the untamed surroundings, hunt elusive animals, collect invaluable samples, and capture moments of raw wildlife through photography.

Naturalist Bonuses and Rewards

The game’s rich Naturalist role is currently replete with bonuses and rewards. Players can earn double the usual rewards on Naturalist Sample sales and triple rewards on Fish sales. This celebration of the New Year extends to numerous challenges and events throughout the game. Participate in the Wild Animals Kill Challenge or the Wildlife Photography Free Roam Event to earn double RDO$ and XP. Logging into the game also fetches players a free Honor Reset, Weight Gain Tonic, and Weight Loss Tonic.

Community-Inspired Outfit and Additional Rewards

A notable addition to the game is a new outfit inspired by Creator jermainejey. Acquiring this Community-Inspired outfit is another way for players to enhance their in-game experience. Alongside the outfit, selling samples can lead to additional rewards like the West Hill Haven Treasure Map and the Black and Silver Morning Tail Coat. Completing specific tasks such as Wildlife Photography or Animal Sighting Missions can also grant players discounts or rewards like Legendary Animal Pheromones.

Featured Series Events and Limited-Time Clothing Items

Red Dead Online is also offering double RDO$, XP, and Gold in Featured Series events. To further enrich the player experience, several limited-time clothing items are available for purchase. Among these are the Furred Gloves and Calhoun Boots. All rewards and offers will be delivered to the player within 72 hours of completion, adding a sense of anticipation and excitement to the game.

