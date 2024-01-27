Record-High Apprehensions at U.S. Border Revealed in Delayed CBP Report

In a delayed release of the December monthly report, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed a record-high of 302,034 migrant apprehensions at the southern border, including 19 individuals on the terror watch list. The report, which was released on the last Friday of January, appears to be an attempt by DHS Secretary Mayorkas to minimize attention due to the unfavorable data.

Record-High Apprehensions and a Plea for Help

The CBP's report underscores the need for additional resources and support from Congress, with the CBP officials emphasizing their persistent law enforcement efforts and collaboration with Mexican authorities. Over 472,000 individuals have been removed or returned since May 2023, the majority of whom crossed the southwest border. The plea for congressional action aligns with the Biden administration's narrative of needing more legislative backing, even as critics argue that President Joe Biden has the executive power to enact measures such as reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy and ending catch and release.

Red States Rally and Biden's Immigration Policies

The border crisis has emerged as a significant issue, especially as Biden runs for re-election and faces pressure from both Democrats and Republicans. Red states have rallied behind Governor Abbott's Operation Lone Star against Biden's immigration policies. The Senate, meanwhile, is working on an immigration bill tied to funding for Ukraine, and Biden has expressed willingness to close the border if granted the authority through new legislation.

Proposed Bill: A Solution or Invitation for More Illegal Immigration?

However, the proposed terms of the bill, including a daily encounter threshold of 5,000 before shutting down the border, are viewed by some as inadequate and an invitation for continued illegal immigration. The Senate's negotiations over border security have also been marred by disagreements over the use of parole authority to allow migrants into the country. With the recent data revealing a 31 percent increase in arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico, reaching an all-time high in December, the pressure is on for the Biden administration to address the border crisis effectively.