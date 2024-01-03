Record-breaking Property Value Rise in Franklin County, Ohio: Implications and Projections

In a remarkable trend, Franklin County in Ohio has witnessed a substantial appreciation in property values. The average growth of 41% during this year’s reappraisal is a testament to the thriving housing market in the region. This surge is not just noteworthy but also record-breaking, more than doubling the previous high set in 2020.

Whitehall Sees the Highest Surge

The city of Whitehall, in particular, has been at the forefront of this increase, observing a staggering jump of 68% in property values. This unprecedented rise paints a vivid picture of a booming real estate market in the area. Nonetheless, the Ohio law maintains a balancing act, mandating a decrease in tax rates when property values surge. Consequently, taxes will only see an increase for individual properties if their value ascends above the district average. This rule excludes new voter-approved levies and ‘inside millage’ that bypasses the requirement for voter approval.

Impact on Tax Bills and Revenue

The new property tax bills reflecting these changes are now accessible online and will soon be dispatched to owners. Apart from the value-based changes, these bills also incorporate additional levies for Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The first due date for these updated bills, which apply to taxes for the year 2023, is set for January 31.

Future Fiscal Landscape

With these changes in place, the city of Columbus is gearing up for a significant boost in its tax revenue for the year 2024. The city’s projections point towards a nearly 29% increase in revenue, driven by the revised property values and tax laws. This surge promises to play a pivotal role in shaping the city’s fiscal landscape and budgetary allocations in the coming year.