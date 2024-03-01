Record 12 Hong Kong Arts Projects Selected for China National Arts Fund 2024 Support

Today marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong's arts and culture sector, as the Council of the China National Arts Fund announces the selection of twelve Hong Kong arts projects for funding in 2024. This achievement not only sets a new record but also underscores the growing recognition and support for the region's creative talents at a national level.

Unprecedented Recognition for Hong Kong's Arts

Mr. Kevin Yeung, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, expressed his gratitude towards the national support, emphasizing the diversity of the selected projects which include traditional Cantonese Opera and ballet productions. This selection highlights Hong Kong's unique position as a cultural melting pot where Eastern and Western traditions coalesce. The inclusion of projects from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts for the second consecutive year further demonstrates the sustained excellence and innovation within the city's arts community.

Expanding Cultural Horizons

The selected projects span a broad spectrum of arts domains, from small-scale productions and visual arts creations to cultural exchange initiatives and youth arts development. This marks the third occasion that Hong Kong projects have been acknowledged since the China National Arts Fund opened applications to Hong Kong and Macao in 2022. With this support, the HKSAR Government aims to further consolidate Hong Kong's role as a global hub for cultural exchange, extending the reach of Chinese culture and sharing China's narratives with the world.

Future Prospects and Cultural Initiatives

Looking ahead, the China National Arts Fund has also released the application guide for 2025, inviting more contributions from the vibrant arts scene in Hong Kong. In addition, the HKSAR Government plans to enhance the global visibility of these projects through funding for cultural exchange activities. Upcoming events, such as the first Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo and the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival, are set to showcase the rich diversity and creativity of Hong Kong's arts sector to both local and international audiences.

The record selection of Hong Kong projects by the China National Arts Fund not only celebrates the city's artistic achievements but also promises to foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of Chinese culture across the globe. As these projects come to fruition, they will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant tapestry of global arts and culture, making the world a richer place for it.