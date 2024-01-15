Rebecca Romijn Speaks Out on Ex-Husband John Stamos' Memoir and Shares Beauty Secrets

Actress Rebecca Romijn, known for her roles in the X-Men film franchise and 'Ugly Betty', recently broke her silence regarding accusations made by her ex-husband, John Stamos, in his memoir, 'If You Would Have Told Me'. In the memoir released last October, Stamos made allegations of infidelity against Romijn, leading to shock and surprise from the actress. Romijn chose not to speak further on the matter, stating she did not want to contribute to promoting Stamos' book through scandalous headlines.

Stamos' Accusations and Romijn's Retrospective

John Stamos, known for his role in 'Full House', discussed his feelings of emasculation during his divorce from Romijn on Howard Stern's show. He attributed these feelings to Romijn's rising career contrasting his own challenges at the time. The couple was married from 1998 until their split in 2004. Romijn, however, refrained from commenting on these allegations, expressing her surprise at the content of the memoir and maintaining she was unaware of its contents prior to its release.

Romijn's Current Life and Career

Romijn's current husband, Jerry O'Connell, expressed his disinterest in reading Stamos' memoir after hearing Stamos' interview with Howard Stern. The couple has been married since 2007 and opted against reading the memoir. Beyond her past, Romijn also discussed her current career and life. She expressed excitement over the unexpected acclaim for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' the series she stars in, and was thrilled for her former 'Ugly Betty' co-star, America Ferrera, who received the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards.

Romijn's Beauty Secrets

In addition to discussing her past and current relationships, Romijn shared some of her beauty secrets. She believes in the power of love from dogs, the benefits of hiking, the importance of hydration, taking vitamins, and above all, maintaining a sense of humor. This balanced approach to life seems to have served her well amid the roller coaster of Hollywood fame and the revelations of her past.