Rebecca Ford Joins Morgan Lewis in Dubai, Bolstering the Firm's Employment Law Expertise

On a bustling morning in Dubai, a city renowned for its architectural marvels and cosmopolitan allure, the legal landscape receives a notable enhancement with the arrival of Rebecca Ford at Morgan Lewis. Ford, who has carved a niche for herself in the realms of employment disputes and advisory, brings her expertise to the firm's Dubai office as a partner, marking a significant step in the firm's ambitions to expand its presence in the Middle East. This strategic move is not just about augmenting the firm's capabilities but also about navigating the complexities of employment law in a region that stands at the crossroads of tradition and modernization.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Expert in Employment Law

Rebecca Ford's journey in the legal domain is distinguished by her specialization in contentious and non-contentious employment matters. With a career that spans across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai International Financial Centre, and the high courts of England and Wales, Ford has established herself as a go-to expert for workplace investigations, litigation, and counsel on employment law and immigration matters related to employment in the Middle East. Her proficiency in understanding the nuanced legal frameworks of the region, coupled with her experience in high-stakes employment disputes, makes her a valuable addition to Morgan Lewis's Dubai office.

Strategic Expansion in the Middle East

Advertisment

The inclusion of Ford in Morgan Lewis's team is part of a broader strategy aimed at reinforcing the firm's foothold in the UAE and beyond. The Middle East, with its rapidly evolving legal and regulatory environment, presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for businesses. Ford's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in advising clients navigating these complexities, especially in matters related to employment law, which is a critical aspect of business operations in the region. Her addition signifies Morgan Lewis's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services that cater to the specific needs of their clients in the Middle East.

From Clyde & Co to Morgan Lewis: A Seamless Transition

Prior to joining Morgan Lewis, Rebecca Ford practiced at Clyde & Co, where she honed her skills and gained substantial experience in handling complex employment matters. Her transition to Morgan Lewis is seen as a seamless one, with Ford bringing not only her legal acumen but also her deep understanding of the cultural and business landscape of the Middle East. This move is anticipated to enhance the firm’s capacity to handle a wide range of employment disputes and advisory matters, thereby solidifying its position as a leading legal service provider in the region.