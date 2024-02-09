Rebecca Ferguson on Lady Jessica's Journey in Dune: Part Two and Her Role in Silo Season 2

Rebecca Ferguson, the Swedish actress known for her captivating portrayal of Lady Jessica in the critically acclaimed "Dune" (2021), is set to reprise her role in the upcoming "Dune: Part Two". As the highly anticipated sequel gears up for production, Ferguson shared her thoughts on the significant transformation of her character and the challenges it presents.

A Desert Ritual and a Mother's Journey

In an exclusive interview, Ferguson delved into the depth of Lady Jessica's character, describing a powerful scene in which her character witnesses a Fremen ritual that highlights the value of water on Arrakis. "It was impactful and beautiful to me," Ferguson said. "It truly captures the essence of the Fremen culture and the sacredness of water in their lives."

The first film ended with Paul Atreides and his mother, Jessica, joining the Fremen after their house is destroyed. The upcoming film will further explore Jessica's journey as she becomes a Reverend Mother of the Bene Gesserit, a position of great power and complexity. Ferguson expressed her excitement at portraying this transformation, emphasizing the intricate motivations and manipulative tactics of the Bene Gesserit faction.

The Bene Gesserit: Power and Manipulation

The Bene Gesserit, a mysterious and powerful organization in the "Dune" universe, plays a crucial role in the continuation of Lady Jessica and Paul's story. Ferguson described the Bene Gesserit as "an order of women with superhuman abilities, who use their powers to manipulate the course of history." She added that Jessica's transformation into a Reverend Mother will be fraught with challenges, especially considering the Bene Gesserit's involvement with the Fremen prophecies regarding Paul.

Ferguson also discussed her preparation for a crucial scene in which Jessica must consume a dangerous substance. "I focused on understanding the character's evolution," she said. "I wanted to portray the transformation in detail, from the moment Jessica takes the substance to the aftermath of its effects."

A Massive Transformation and a Glimpse into Silo Season 2

Ferguson, who is also part of the cast of the popular Apple TV+ series "Silo", shared her excitement for the upcoming second season. Although she remained tight-lipped about the plot, she did drop a clue: "Expect a massive transformation, much like Lady Jessica's in Dune: Part Two."

As for her own transformation in the "Dune" sequel, Ferguson likened it to an exorcist movie. "It's intense and demanding, both physically and mentally," she said. "But I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible story and to bring Lady Jessica's journey to life in such a powerful way."

As "Dune: Part Two" prepares to transport audiences once more to the deserts of Arrakis, Ferguson's portrayal of Lady Jessica promises to captivate viewers with a tale of power, transformation, and the enduring bond between a mother and her son.