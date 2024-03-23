Rebas Revolutionizes Taiwan Baseball with Advanced Sabermetrics, Elevating CPBL Analytics

Rebas, a baseball data analytics startup in Taiwan, is revolutionizing the way baseball enthusiasts in the country access advanced sabermetrics for the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). Co-founded by Cheng Kai-chun and Chiu Kuan-jung, Rebas offers a comprehensive database with metrics such as wRC, WAR, wOBA, and FIP, filling the gap left by the CPBL's limited public data offerings. The startup has gained significant traction since its launch in 2020, with a growing number of subscribers and partnerships with CPBL franchises to provide more in-depth analytics. Rebas has also organized successful events like the Baseball Data Analytics Competition, fostering analytics talent in Taiwan and elevating the CPBL broadcasting and content creation landscape.