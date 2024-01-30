Reap Partners with Chainalysis to Enhance Security in Web3 Finance

In a recent development, Reap, a pioneer in payment technology, revealed a partnership with Chainalysis, a blockchain data provider, to bolster security in the burgeoning Web3 finance sector. Harnessing Chainalysis’ risk solutions, Reap aspires to offer enhanced transaction monitoring and formidable features to detect illicit activities in the blockchain, thereby guaranteeing absolute security for user funds.

Combating Illicit Crypto Transactions

Referring to the Crypto Crime Report 2024 by Chainalysis, a mere 0.34% of all crypto transactions in 2023 were connected to illicit activities. However, these transactions constituted at least $24.2 billion. The incorporation of Chainalysis’ technology by Reap is a strategic move to tackle money laundering and other unlawful fund transfers by offering real-time monitoring and risk identification.

Boosting Trust in Digital Assets

Critical to note is that about 20% of Reap's clientele who previously didn’t use digital currencies started using stablecoins for payments in 2023. In sync with Fireblocks, Reap's custodian wallet, Chainalysis aids in screening transactions. This move is reflective of Reap's commitment to high compliance standards and its intent to fortify trust in digital assets as they march towards mass adoption.

Reap and Chainalysis: Leaders in Their Domains

Established in 2018, Reap has been instrumental in bridging traditional finances with digital assets and proffers myriad payment products, encompassing credit card programs and expense management software. On the other hand, Chainalysis caters to multiple sectors with its blockchain data and analysis tools and is backed by a slew of venture capital firms.