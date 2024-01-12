en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in ‘The Traitors’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in ‘The Traitors’

Reality television stars Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina have traded in the survivalist and ever-watchful settings of ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ respectively, for the more luxurious confines of the competition series ‘The Traitors.’ The ladies recently opened up about their experiences filming the second season of the show, underscoring the stark differences between their previous endeavors and this novel adventure.

From Wilderness to Luxury

Shallow, a former winner of ‘Survivor,’ described the conditions on ‘The Traitors’ as a stark contrast to the wilderness of ‘Survivor.’ The amenities such as beds, warm showers, and provided food were a pleasant change from the survivalist nature of her previous show. ‘The Traitors’ offers a different type of challenge, one that involves more mind games than physical endurance.

Privacy Amidst the Game

Pierzina, a ‘Big Brother’ winner, also expressed appreciation for ‘The Traitors.’ She particularly valued the privacy and lack of constant filming, a significant change from the omnipresent cameras of ‘Big Brother.’ The game format of ‘The Traitors,’ however, presented a unique challenge for Pierzina, who had to adjust from the strategic alliances of ‘Big Brother’ to the task of identifying traitors in ‘The Traitors.’

Meeting Fellow Stars and New Game Formats

Part of the excitement for both Shallow and Pierzina was meeting their fellow cast members. Shallow expressed her fandom for Peppermint from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ while Pierzina was starstruck by the show’s host, Alan Cumming. Despite their backgrounds in competitive reality shows, both stars believe that their past experiences do not necessarily give them an upper hand in ‘The Traitors.’ This is because the game involves a different dynamic – navigating relationships and determining who the traitors are.

Shallow, who won ‘Survivor’ 15 years ago, admitted that the changes in her personal life since her win had made adapting to the new game format a challenge. On the other hand, Pierzina views participating in ‘The Traitors’ as a unique opportunity and a privilege. Their experiences on ‘The Traitors’ show that even for seasoned reality stars, there’s always a new game to learn and a new challenge to conquer.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
27 mins ago
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
In a startling series of events in Cape Town, a 25-year-old man finds himself under arrest for orchestrating his own kidnapping. The individual, a resident of Philippi, now awaits his appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, facing charges related to filing a fraudulent kidnapping report. The Hoax Unfolds On January 2nd, the man’s brother reported
Cape Town Man Stages Own Kidnapping in Desperate Bid to Fuel Gambling Addiction
City and Amistad House Reach Tentative Agreement on Heating for Homeless Shelters
1 hour ago
City and Amistad House Reach Tentative Agreement on Heating for Homeless Shelters
Escalation of Conflict in Middle East and Red Sea Region: A Global Concern
2 hours ago
Escalation of Conflict in Middle East and Red Sea Region: A Global Concern
AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister
46 mins ago
AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister
Annie Kilner's Rumored Pregnancy: A Silver Lining Amid Marital Turmoil with Kyle Walker?
1 hour ago
Annie Kilner's Rumored Pregnancy: A Silver Lining Amid Marital Turmoil with Kyle Walker?
Boston's BPDA Faces Lawsuit Over Controversial Housing Project
1 hour ago
Boston's BPDA Faces Lawsuit Over Controversial Housing Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
11 seconds
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
1 min
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
2 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
2 mins
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance
2 mins
WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance
Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Dewi Lake's Six Nations Participation
3 mins
Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Dewi Lake's Six Nations Participation
Arlington Braces for Winter Weather as Cowboys Fans Gear Up for Game
3 mins
Arlington Braces for Winter Weather as Cowboys Fans Gear Up for Game
Shifting Gears: A Turn of Events in the World of Formula 1
3 mins
Shifting Gears: A Turn of Events in the World of Formula 1
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app