Reality TV Vets Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina Trade Survivor for Luxury in ‘The Traitors’

Reality television stars Parvati Shallow and Janelle Pierzina have traded in the survivalist and ever-watchful settings of ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ respectively, for the more luxurious confines of the competition series ‘The Traitors.’ The ladies recently opened up about their experiences filming the second season of the show, underscoring the stark differences between their previous endeavors and this novel adventure.

From Wilderness to Luxury

Shallow, a former winner of ‘Survivor,’ described the conditions on ‘The Traitors’ as a stark contrast to the wilderness of ‘Survivor.’ The amenities such as beds, warm showers, and provided food were a pleasant change from the survivalist nature of her previous show. ‘The Traitors’ offers a different type of challenge, one that involves more mind games than physical endurance.

Privacy Amidst the Game

Pierzina, a ‘Big Brother’ winner, also expressed appreciation for ‘The Traitors.’ She particularly valued the privacy and lack of constant filming, a significant change from the omnipresent cameras of ‘Big Brother.’ The game format of ‘The Traitors,’ however, presented a unique challenge for Pierzina, who had to adjust from the strategic alliances of ‘Big Brother’ to the task of identifying traitors in ‘The Traitors.’

Meeting Fellow Stars and New Game Formats

Part of the excitement for both Shallow and Pierzina was meeting their fellow cast members. Shallow expressed her fandom for Peppermint from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ while Pierzina was starstruck by the show’s host, Alan Cumming. Despite their backgrounds in competitive reality shows, both stars believe that their past experiences do not necessarily give them an upper hand in ‘The Traitors.’ This is because the game involves a different dynamic – navigating relationships and determining who the traitors are.

Shallow, who won ‘Survivor’ 15 years ago, admitted that the changes in her personal life since her win had made adapting to the new game format a challenge. On the other hand, Pierzina views participating in ‘The Traitors’ as a unique opportunity and a privilege. Their experiences on ‘The Traitors’ show that even for seasoned reality stars, there’s always a new game to learn and a new challenge to conquer.