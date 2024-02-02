Reality TV Star Poonam Pandey Passes Away Due to Cervical Cancer

Reality TV star Poonam Pandey, known for her vibrant presence in Lock Upp Season 1, has tragically passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. This sudden loss has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and fans alike, leaving a void in the reality TV community.

Remembering Poonam Pandey

Poonam was widely recognized for her positive energy and camaraderie on the show, which endeared her to both her co-contestants and viewers. Her untimely demise has resulted in an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt tributes from fans, colleagues, and the Lock Upp community.

Ali Merchant's Shock and Grief

Co-contestant and friend, Ali Merchant, shared his deep shock on Twitter, revealing his unawareness of the severity of Poonam's condition. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Kundrra, and Aly Goni also expressed their sorrow, adding to the collective grief.

Details of Poonam's Passing

The details about the circumstances of her passing are still undisclosed. Her PR team confirmed the news and stated that her body is in UP. An announcement was also made on her official Instagram account. As the reality TV world continues to mourn her loss, Poonam is being remembered for the joy and companionship she brought to Lock Upp Season 1.