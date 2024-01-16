Reality Star Sam Reveals Reasons Behind Breakup with Kory

Reality star Sam, 26, has publicly addressed her breakup with Kory, 33, discussing the root issues that led to the dissolution of their relationship. Despite her love for Kory, Sam felt unloved in return, a significant problem that she attributed to his failure to reciprocate her expressions of affection.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Reasons

Sam made the decision to end their relationship in December 2023, following a series of instances where she felt a lack of communication from Kory. The couple had become a public item in April 2023 after dating in secret for a period. Their relationship was a prominent feature in season 7 of Summer House, which brought their dynamic to the public eye.

Kory's Portrayal of Their Relationship

Advertisment

During the filming of Winter House season 3, Kory's loyalty was questioned. He admitted to having a relationship with Sam, but refrained from referring to her as his girlfriend. This unexpected revelation surprised fans and added strain to their relationship. Sam was particularly upset with Kory's public portrayal of the seriousness of their relationship, as well as his failure to prepare her for what she would see on the show.

The Breakup and Aftermath

Despite Kory handling the breakup maturely, Sam was left frustrated by his claim that he wished their dynamic was different. She felt that his actions did not match his words, leaving a conflicting narrative of their relationship's end. As a result, Sam has decided to move forward, hoping to find a relationship where her love is reciprocated and her feelings are validated.