Rapid KL MyCity Pass Price Adjustment: Expanding Services, New Rates from 8 March

Rapid KL has announced a price adjustment for its MyCity passes, effective 8 March 2024, to accommodate the expansion of its rail and bus services in the Klang Valley. Specifically, the cost of the one-day MyCity Pass will increase from RM5 to RM6, while the price for the three-day pass remains at RM15. Additionally, Rapid KL is reintroducing the MyCity pass for non-Malaysians, with the one-day and three-day passes priced at RM10 and RM25, respectively.

Background and Reasoning

The price adjustment comes as Rapid KL expands its service offerings, including the recent opening of the Putrajaya Line and the anticipated inauguration of the Shah Alam LRT Line early next year. This expansion aims to enhance the public transportation network in the Klang Valley, making it more accessible and convenient for residents and visitors alike. The decision to adjust the MyCity pass prices reflects the increased operational costs associated with these expansions. Furthermore, the reintroduction of MyCity passes for non-Malaysians is a strategic move to cater to the needs of tourists and visitors, promoting the use of public transportation during their stay.

Comprehensive Access and Popularity

The MyCity passes now cover both rail and bus services operated by Rapid KL in the Klang Valley. This comprehensive access was initially offered as a limited-time promotion but was extended indefinitely due to its popularity among users. The integration of services under one pass has simplified the public transportation experience, making it more appealing for daily commuters and occasional travelers alike. The slight price increase for the one-day pass is partly justified by this permanent integration of services, offering users a more convenient and seamless travel experience.

Purchase Options and Availability

Starting 11 March 2024, the updated MyCity passes can be purchased at customer service counters at LRT, MRT, Monorail, and BRT stops, as well as select bus hubs. Additionally, for added convenience, these passes will be available for purchase online via the MyRapid PULSE app. This move not only makes acquiring passes more accessible but also encourages the use of digital platforms for a more efficient and hassle-free transaction process.

As Rapid KL adjusts its MyCity pass prices to reflect the service expansions and operational improvements, users can look forward to a more integrated and comprehensive public transportation system in the Klang Valley. While the price adjustment may require some adaptation, the benefits of expanded services and enhanced convenience are poised to contribute positively to the public transportation landscape. This strategic move by Rapid KL underscores its commitment to improving urban mobility and making public transportation the preferred choice for navigating the Klang Valley.