In a significant move, Rangers Football Club has been actively bolstering its ranks in the transfer market, securing the services of two new players - Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves and Mohamed Diomande from Nordsjaelland in Denmark. The club is also courting Brazilian full-back Jefte from Fluminense, a testament to their strategic planning and global outreach.

Collective Decision Making at Rangers

Rangers' manager, Clement, praised the collective effort that goes into the recruitment process at the club. Decisions, he emphasized, are not made in isolation but are the result of a collaborative effort involving key figures such as the director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, chief executive James Bisgrove, and chairman John Bennett. The transparent and unified decision-making process ensures that every move aligns with the club's long-term goals and vision.

Critique of Pitch Conditions

While the club is making strides in recruitment, Clement did not shy away from critiquing prevailing conditions that impact the game. He made particular mention of the pitch at St Mirren, describing it as unsuitable for good football. He went on to suggest that even top-tier teams like Barcelona or Manchester City would struggle to play their best on it.

Adaptability and Resilience

Despite the poor pitch conditions, Clement lauded his team's adaptability and hunger for victory. The Rangers managed to secure a 1-0 victory over St Mirren, thanks to a winning goal by Cyriel Dessers. Clement highlighted the importance of adapting to different conditions to secure victories and accumulate points. This resilience, he believes, is key to winning trophies and maintaining a competitive edge in the league.