Randhir Kapoor Turns 77: A Look Back at His Legendary Journey and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Upcoming Projects

Today marks the 77th birthday of the illustrious Randhir Kapoor, a veteran actor who has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. As the Kapoor family gathers to celebrate this joyous occasion, his daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has shared adorable photos of her younger son, Jeh, embracing his grandfather. The heartfelt images have elicited a flurry of warm comments from fans and family members alike.

Randhir Kapoor: A Legendary Journey

Born on February 15, 1947, Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor. He made his acting debut in 1971 with the film "Kal Aaj Aur Kal," which also starred his father and grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor. Over the years, Randhir has delivered numerous memorable performances, solidifying his place as a respected figure in the Hindi film industry.

Randhir Kapoor's career spans over four decades, during which he has directed and produced several successful films. His directorial debut, "Dharam Karam" (1975), was a critical and commercial success. He also produced blockbuster hits like "Henna" (1991) and "Prem Granth" (1996).

A Family Affair: Birthday Wishes and Kannada Debut Rumors

As Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 77th birthday, his family has taken to social media to express their love and well wishes. The most endearing post comes from his daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared precious moments of her son, Jeh, with his grandfather. The photos have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, serving as a reminder of the strong bond shared by the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Kareena is set to make her Kannada debut in Yash's upcoming film, "Toxic." While no official announcement has been made, the prospect of Kareena venturing into a new language has generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Gearing Up for Upcoming Releases

As her father celebrates his birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing for the release of two highly anticipated projects. The first, "The Buckingham Murders," is a gripping thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The second, "The Crew," is a star-studded ensemble film set to hit theaters on March 29.

With an impressive body of work and a growing list of upcoming projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to cement her status as one of Bollywood's leading actresses. As fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance, they join the Kapoor family in extending their warmest birthday wishes to the legendary Randhir Kapoor.