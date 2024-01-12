en English
BNN Newsroom

Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid, Launches ‘Never Nikki’ Website

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid, Launches ‘Never Nikki’ Website

In a bold move, U.S. Senator Rand Paul has publicly opposed Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination, launching a website titled ‘Never Nikki.’ Known for his libertarian views, Paul has been a keen observer of the GOP Primary, finding certain aspects of various candidates appealing. Among them are former President Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His opposition to Haley, however, is unequivocal.

Paul’s Opposition to Haley

The announcement came on the cusp of the Iowa caucuses, a pivotal event in the Republican presidential nominating process. Current polling shows Trump leading the field, with Haley and DeSantis battling for the second spot. Haley is gaining momentum, particularly in New Hampshire, the site of the first primary in the nation. Yet, while Trump has bagged endorsements from 19 U.S. senators, Haley and DeSantis have not received any from the Senate.

Paul’s criticism of Haley is focused on her record and campaign. He asserts that libertarians and conservatives should not support her and has shared his views widely on social media. Haley’s campaign has remained silent on these accusations.

‘Never Nikki’ Campaign

The ‘Never Nikki’ website, launched by Paul, is a platform for voicing dissent against Haley’s candidacy. Paul takes issue with Haley’s foreign policy alignment, her disregard for the First Amendment, and her belief in unlimited foreign aid.

Paul’s campaign against Haley extends to her stances on overseas actions and policies, and her previous comments on social media verification. He has invited people to register at nevernikki.net but has yet to formally endorse a 2024 presidential candidate.

Paul’s Potential Candidates

Despite his fervent opposition to Haley, Paul has hinted at potential candidates he might back. His preferences seemingly lean towards Trump or independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This comes as Haley significantly narrows the gap with Trump in the Republican primary race in New Hampshire.

While Paul’s ‘Never Nikki’ campaign signals a clear delineation in the Republican field, it remains to be seen how this will shape the 2024 presidential race and whether it will sway libertarian and conservative voters.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

