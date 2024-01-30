'Rama Hari' Returns: A Collaboration of Five National Artists Marks the 2024 Season Opening for Alice Reyes Dance Philippines

The curtains are set to rise, once again, on the Filipino musical 'Rama Hari', a remarkable collaboration of five National Artists, as it prepares to mark the opening of the 2024 season for Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. This homecoming is a significant event as it comes nearly four decades after the musical's initial debut, underscoring its enduring appeal and cultural legacy.

Reviving a Cultural Masterpiece

The return of 'Rama Hari' is a testament to its enduring appeal, as it graces the stage again after its highly praised 2023 run. The musical stands out as a unique collaboration showcasing the masterful works of five National Artists. These include Alice Reyes, who is responsible for direction and choreography, Ryan Cayabyab for the music, Bienvenido Lumbera for the libretto, Salvador Bernal for production design, and Rolando Tinio for English lyric translations.

A Cast of Talented Performers

Award-winning performers bring the characters of 'Rama Hari' to life. The role of Rama is shared by Arman Ferrer and Vien King, while Karylle Tatlonghari, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, and Nica Tupas alternate as Sita. Their performances, combined with the intricate choreography and soulful music, illuminate the narrative and add depth to the characters.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information

The musical is scheduled to open on February 16, with additional performances on the 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, and 25th of February. Each performance will feature live music from the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth, adding another layer of authenticity and vibrancy to the production. Tickets for this much-anticipated event are being sold through TicketWorld.