BNN Newsroom

Raleigh City Leaders Approve $20 Million Purchase for Community Development

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Raleigh City Leaders Approve $20 Million Purchase for Community Development

In a significant move towards community development, the Raleigh City Council has given the green light for a $20 million purchase of the old Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) headquarters. This 6-acre site, located strategically off New Bern Avenue, is set to undergo a complete transformation into a community-serving facility.

Revitalizing Community Services

With the transaction expected to close in March, the city’s vision for the site goes beyond just infrastructure. It aims to address a myriad of local needs – affordable housing, daycare services, and personnel development, among others. The anticipated additional expenditure of $3 million will be channeled towards environmental clean-up, which includes the elimination of asbestos and lead.

A Game-Changer for the Community

Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin hails the redevelopment as a potential game-changer for the community. The focus on affordable housing is viewed as a critical component of the new development, addressing the city’s growing concern over housing accessibility. The facility’s location, directly across from the Tarboro Community Center, which is also under renovation, cements its place in the broader community revitalization efforts.

Addressing the Food Desert and More

One of the city’s objectives with this project is to tackle the prevalent issue of food desert in the area. Additionally, the need for daycare services is being prioritized, supporting local families and contributing to the community’s overall well-being. To ensure the redevelopment aligns with the community’s desires, city officials are assembling a project group. This group will include community members, especially those with historical ties to the New Bern Avenue corridor, or whose families were impacted by urban renewal.

Interim Uses and Community Engagement

While the complete transformation of the site is a long-term project, interim uses are being considered to activate the space. One such proposal is a Saturday vendor market, which could serve to foster local business growth and community engagement. It is clear that this acquisition isn’t just about creating a new infrastructure; it’s about cultivating a community, nurturing ties, and fostering growth.

BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

