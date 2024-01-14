en English
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
The 52nd National Winter Sports Competition, a marquee event in Bangladesh’s educational and sports calendar, is set to take place from February 7 to 12, 2024 in Rajshahi. Co-organized by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rajshahi and the Bangladesh National School, Madrasha and Technical Institutions Sports Association, the event is a notable platform for young athletes from schools, madrasas, and technical institutes across the nation to showcase their skills.

A National Event with Broad Participation

Approximately 900 students and officials from different corners of the country are expected to participate in the event. The competition will unfold in progressive stages, encompassing various levels. It will kick off with upazila level contests from January 15 to 21, followed by district level competitions on January 23-27. The event intensifies with sub-regional matches on January 29-February 1 and regional contests on February 3-5, culminating in the national level showcase from February 7 to 12.

Highlighting the Heritage of Rajshahi

The opening ceremony will not only mark the commencement of the competition but will also reflect the rich history and heritage of Rajshahi. This initiative aims to provide the participants and spectators a glimpse into the cultural wealth of the host city, thereby enhancing their experience of the event.

Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations for this grand event are in full swing. A coordination meeting, chaired by Professor Oliul Alam and attended by prominent figures like Dr. Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin, and Dr. Golam Mawla, was recently held at the BISE conference hall. To ensure the smooth execution of the event, 20 sub-committees have been formed, each entrusted with specific responsibilities. This meticulous planning underscores the significance of the event and its potential impact on the reputation and image of Rajshahi.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

