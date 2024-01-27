Rajasthan to Use Drone Surveys to Combat Illegal Mining Activities

In a groundbreaking initiative against illegal mining activities, the Rajasthan government under the leadership of Mines Secretary, Anandhi, has decided to employ drone surveys across the state. The directive was issued in a meeting with departmental officers on a recent Saturday, marking a significant step towards enhancing the state's campaign against unauthorized mining operations.

Drone Surveys: A New Strategy Against Illegal Mining

The use of drones, in this case, is a testament to the growing role of technology in addressing complex governance issues. It signifies the government's commitment to leveraging advanced tools and techniques to ensure more effective enforcement of mining regulations. According to an official statement, the drone surveys will primarily focus on large mining areas. The objective is to identify and put an end to illicit mining practices that have long plagued the state.

Addressing Environmental Damage and Revenue Loss

Illegal mining activities are responsible for widespread environmental damage and substantial loss of government revenue. The decision to incorporate drone technology into monitoring efforts represents a renewed push by the Rajasthan government to tackle these two pressing issues. By identifying and terminating illegal operations, the government hopes to preserve the state's natural landscapes and recoup lost revenue that can be redirected towards development initiatives.

The campaign against illegal mining in Rajasthan is a continuous battle. However, the introduction of drone surveys signifies a progressive step in that direction. If successful, it could set a precedent for other states grappling with similar issues.