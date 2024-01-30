Raising the Bar: The Future of Corporate Reporting

In a rapidly evolving corporate landscape, the call for comprehensive reporting, straddling both financial and non-financial spheres, is on the rise among stakeholders. This clamor extends to sustainability reports, explicating a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. Yet, as per the 2023 Global EY DNA of the CFO Report, a meager 16% of finance leaders consider their finance function to be at best-in-class levels, with a scant 14% laying plans for a significant transformation in the ensuing three years.

Challenges in Corporate Reporting

Corporate reporting today is beleaguered by a host of challenges. The heavy reliance on manual processes, misalignment of policies with regulatory stipulations, and antiquated employee skill sets are among the most pressing. These challenges not only impede efficiency but also jeopardize the accuracy and reliability of reports, thus undermining stakeholder confidence.

Pathways to Improvement

To elevate corporate reporting to the requisite standards, organizations need to implement a strategic suite of measures. Investment in technology for digitalization is paramount, accelerating processes and enhancing accuracy. Equally crucial is the alignment of policies with regulatory requirements and business exigencies – a synchronization that ensures compliance and bolsters relevance. The upskilling of employees, equipping them with the necessary tools and competencies, is yet another crucial component of this improvement protocol.

Future of Corporate Reporting

The future of corporate reporting mandates a cultural and behavioral shift among finance leaders, steering them towards long-term value creation and the nurturing of next-generation leaders. By addressing these areas, finance leaders can improve decision-making, ensure compliance with standards, and ultimately, fortify stakeholder confidence in corporate reporting.

The growing importance of climate risk and the demand for effective ESG auditing, the need for integrating evolving standards, investor scrutiny, and tech advancements all underscore the need for robust corporate reporting. The establishment of reporting standards for climate risk and the potential opportunities for growth and profitability in making climate an ESG risk priority are both crucial aspects of this evolving narrative.