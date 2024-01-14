en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice

Embarking on a journey from the bustling capital city of Delhi to the serene landscapes of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi, along with an ensemble of leaders from the Indian National Congress, initiated their Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14, 2024. This political expedition, spanning over 6700 kilometers and traversing through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, is an effort aimed at uniting the country while raising awareness about pressing social and economic issues.

Marching Towards Unity and Justice

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 67-day long transformative journey, is not merely a foot march. It represents a beacon of solidarity, the Congress party’s attempt to connect with the common people and voice their concerns. The Yatra is scheduled to pass through politically crucial areas such as Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Varanasi, and will conclude in Maharashtra around March 20 or 21.

Rahul Gandhi, the spearhead of this political endeavor, will communicate with the public and engage with civil society members and organizations twice daily, making the Yatra a platform for dialogue and discussion. With a focus on issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice, the Yatra aims to re-establish the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

A Proactive Approach Against Current Government Policies

This Yatra is more than just a political campaign; it’s an ideological stand against the ‘anyay kaal’ or the perceived injustice of the Narendra Modi government’s 10-year reign. The initiative seeks to emphasize the Congress party’s commitment to restoring economic, social, and political justice, rather than serving as a conventional electoral campaign.

Live Updates and Opposition Engagement

As the Yatra progresses, live updates are being provided to keep the public informed about the developments and interactions. This transparency ensures that the message of the Yatra resonates not just with those directly involved, but with all who follow its progress. The Congress party has also extended an invitation to all leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance to join the Yatra at any point along its route.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a testament to the Congress party’s resolve to revive its fortunes after a less-than-stellar performance in the last round of assembly elections. By standing with the people against the challenges of unemployment, price rise, and social injustice, the party aims to demonstrate its commitment to the betterment of India’s socio-economic landscape.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
In a significant move to boost employment and bolster public health infrastructure, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, an Indian state, announced the provision of over 360,000 government jobs to the state’s youth. The state government also outlined plans to recruit nearly 140,000 individuals in the health department, underlining a proactive approach to address
Bihar Government Announces Massive Employment Boost and Public Health Initiative
Global Reinsurers Introduce Cancellation Clauses Amid Middle East Conflict
3 hours ago
Global Reinsurers Introduce Cancellation Clauses Amid Middle East Conflict
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
3 hours ago
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
57 seconds ago
Global Conscience Awakens at 'al-Aqsa Storm' Conference in Tehran
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
3 hours ago
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
Oahu's North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations
3 hours ago
Oahu's North Shore Homeowners Face Hefty Fines for Erosion Control Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
9 seconds
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
US Congressional Leaders Agree on Short-Term Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
17 seconds
US Congressional Leaders Agree on Short-Term Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
43 seconds
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
1 min
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
2 mins
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
2 mins
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
2 mins
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
2 mins
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app