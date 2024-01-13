Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal District

en English
BNN Newsroom

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to spearhead the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a colossal two-month-long voyage enveloping a staggering 6,713 kilometers. The journey, originally destined to commence from Imphal, has shifted its starting line to the historical Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal district of Manipur. This change was ushered in as the Manipur government denied the initial request for the event in Imphal, citing the ongoing tensions in the state.

Manipur Government’s Change of Heart

Despite the initial refusal, Congress’s Manipur president, Keisham Meghachandra, pointed out that the state government eventually conceded to the use of Hapta Kangjeibung public ground. However, they curtailed the number of participants permissible for an event of this scale. The Yatra, anticipated to embrace 60-70 participants, is primarily planned to be an overland journey undertaken by bus.

Launch of the Yatra

The Yatra is scheduled to be flagged off by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at 12pm tomorrow. The route is meticulously planned to span across 110 districts in 15 different states, finally drawing the curtains in Mumbai on March 20.

Motive Behind the Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a conscious initiative aimed at addressing political, economic, and social injustices that have reportedly been surfacing over the past decade. Through this Yatra, the Congress party seeks to draw a stark contrast between the government’s proclaimed ‘amrit kaal’ or golden era and what they term as ‘anyay kaal’ or era of injustice. In essence, the Yatra is an ideological journey, a beacon of hope in the fight against polarization, economic inequalities, and political authoritarianism.

