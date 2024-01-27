Ragnhild Mowinckel Triumphs in Challenging World Cup Downhill Race

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Norwegian skier Ragnhild Mowinckel clinched victory in the World Cup downhill race at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, navigating through challenging conditions of strong winds and a series of crashes. The race held special significance as it took place on the future course of the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Mowinckel's Triumph Amid Adversity

Completing the course with a time of one minute and 33.5 seconds, Mowinckel secured her fourth career World Cup win, a remarkable feat considering her return from a knee injury that kept her off the slopes for the entire 2019-20 season. This victory also marks her first win since last year's super-G in Cortina.

Wiles and Goggia's Impressive Performances

American skier Jacqueline Wiles, finishing 0.35 seconds behind Mowinckel, celebrated her third career podium and best result since the 2018 Cortina downhill. This achievement comes after her comeback from serious leg injuries that sidelined her for two seasons. Italian favorite Sofia Goggia, who is still on course for a fourth straight World Cup title in the discipline, added a third-place finish to her resume, finishing 0.44 seconds behind Mowinckel.

Crashes and Suspensions Interrupt the Race

The event was marred by several crashes, including those involving American skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Bella Wright. Shiffrin is currently out of action but reportedly avoided serious injury, while Wright suffered a chin laceration. Other athletes, including Czech skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka, Kira Weidle, and Joana Haehlen, also fell. Haehlen was carried away with a bandaged leg. The race was disrupted multiple times due to wind, affecting the event's flow and possibly the outcomes.

The Cortina weekend was set to conclude with a super-G on Sunday, capping off a dramatic event filled with triumphs, setbacks, and memorable moments.