BNN Newsroom

Rafah’s Unlikely Refuge: A Zoo Amidst Ruins

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Rafah’s Unlikely Refuge: A Zoo Amidst Ruins

As the conflict in the Gaza Strip enters its 12th week, the inhabitants of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, grapple with the unparalleled devastation caused by Israel’s offensive. With nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced, the shattered city of Rafah has become an unexpected sanctuary for both people and animals.

Unlikely Refuge Amidst Ruins

In the heart of the city, a private zoo owned by the Gomaa family has transformed into an unforeseen refuge. The extended Gomaa family, whose homes were obliterated in the bombardment, have erected tents near the animal cages, creating a community of shared survival. The zoo’s inhabitants, including monkeys, parrots, and lions, are also victims of the ongoing conflict, grappling with hunger as food supplies dwindle alarmingly.

Animal Welfare in Crisis

Ahmed Gomaa, the zoo’s owner, expressed his growing concern for the animals under his care, particularly for two lion cubs subsisting on bread soaked in water and a lioness that has lost significant weight since the conflict erupted. The situation is further compounded by the fact that Gaza is on the brink of famine, according to a U.N.-backed report. With Israel halting imports of food, medicine, power, and fuel at the onset of the war, Gaza’s population is confronting crisis-level hunger.

Humanitarian Aid Hindered

Although humanitarian aid is now permitted into Gaza, the distribution of these resources is fraught with challenges. Security checks and the arduous task of navigating through the rubble are impeding relief efforts, leaving Palestinians without food on a daily basis. Under these circumstances, the zoo’s animals are not spared either. As Sofian Abdeen, a veterinarian at the zoo, noted, animals are either dying or falling ill due to starvation and related health issues.

In a parallel development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced a series of Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod as ‘a terrorist act’ and pledged retaliation against Ukrainian targets. As the world watches the unfolding crises in Gaza and Russia, the call for peace and humanitarian aid grows more urgent by the day.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

