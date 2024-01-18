en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Raducanu Pushes Match to Third Set, Zverev Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Day of Tennis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Raducanu Pushes Match to Third Set, Zverev Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Day of Tennis

Several high-stakes matches took place in the thrilling world of competitive tennis on this day. Beginning with Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, who advanced her match against Wang Yafan to a decisive third set after winning the second set 6-4. Raducanu, who had an eight-month hiatus due to surgeries, is making a strong comeback, currently holding serve in the second set. Her determination to advance in the tournament, despite a difficult first set, has captivated tennis fans worldwide.

Raducanu’s Anticipated Comeback

Raducanu’s triumphant return to the court was marked by her victory over Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Australian Open. This was her first Grand Slam appearance since last year’s Australian Open and she has expressed optimism about her physical condition. Her victory displayed her readiness for the second round, and she is now set to face China’s Wang Yafan. A win would mark a significant milestone in her return to competitive tennis.

Zverev’s Narrow Escape

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the men’s sixth seed, narrowly avoided defeat against Slovak underdog Lukas Klein. Despite trailing by two sets, Zverev managed to win a fifth set tiebreak. Zverev, known for his powerful gameplay, made 36 unforced errors, less than half of Klein’s 83. This match took place amidst discussions about Zverev’s impending domestic abuse trial in Germany, a topic he avoided addressing post-match.

Dimitrov’s Precision and Cazaux’s Challenge

On another court, Grigor Dimitrov showcased his class with precision shots against Thanasi Kokkinakis, leading 6-3, 6-2, and heading towards a possible straight sets win. In contrast, Arthur Cazaux, a wildcard Frenchman, was seen giving eighth seed Holger Rune a tough challenge. Leading 6-5 in the first set, Cazaux’s display of athleticism has left the audience riveted.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 mins ago
New CAD Renders Reveal Design of Apple's Forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air
Apple’s much-anticipated 12.9-inch iPad Air has been unveiled in new CAD renders, revealing a design strikingly similar to the fourth- and fifth-generation models. However, the new design has been modified to accommodate a larger screen, marking a significant shift in the iPad Air series. The information was shared by 91Mobiles, a reliable source of tech
New CAD Renders Reveal Design of Apple's Forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air
Global Challenges, Religion, and AI Ethics: Insights from the World Economic Forum
22 mins ago
Global Challenges, Religion, and AI Ethics: Insights from the World Economic Forum
Demystifying Umbrella Insurance: Your Extra Layer of Financial Protection
37 mins ago
Demystifying Umbrella Insurance: Your Extra Layer of Financial Protection
Louisiana Volunteers Surpass Meal-Packing Goals to Combat Food Insecurity
12 mins ago
Louisiana Volunteers Surpass Meal-Packing Goals to Combat Food Insecurity
Natchitoches Young Professionals Announces 4 Under 40 Awardees for 2024
13 mins ago
Natchitoches Young Professionals Announces 4 Under 40 Awardees for 2024
Relationship Red Flags: Five Signs You Can Do Better, According to Expert
17 mins ago
Relationship Red Flags: Five Signs You Can Do Better, According to Expert
Latest Headlines
World News
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
2 mins
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
2 mins
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
Divine Deablo's Breakout Season: A Game-Changer for the Raiders
2 mins
Divine Deablo's Breakout Season: A Game-Changer for the Raiders
Iowa Hawkeyes Achieve Personal Bests and Set Records at Home Track Meet
2 mins
Iowa Hawkeyes Achieve Personal Bests and Set Records at Home Track Meet
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
6 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
6 mins
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
7 mins
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
7 mins
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
7 mins
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
17 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app