Rachel Leviss on Life After the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Scandal

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' cast member, 29-year-old Rachel Leviss, has publicly addressed her decision to move forward following a high-profile cheating scandal that occurred in 2023. The scandal, which involved her and 40-year-old co-star Tom Sandoval, led Rachel to seek mental health treatment to aid her recovery and understanding of the situation.

Therapy and Communication with Tom

Upon entering a mental health facility, Rachel maintained contact with Tom. Their communication was facilitated through scheduled phone calls, a part of Rachel's inpatient trauma therapy. However, it soon became apparent that this form of contact was negatively impacting Rachel's recovery process. Tom would express frustration when Rachel did not reach out, causing her to feel burdened by his emotional needs.

Cutting Ties for Mental Health

It was this realization that led Rachel to conclude that maintaining a friendship with Tom was not feasible, especially with the importance she now places on her mental health. The scandal had generated considerable public attention, and the former cast members' relationship came under intense scrutiny, further complicating Rachel's recovery process.

Apologies and Regret

The scandal was a significant factor in the breakdown of Tom's previous relationship with Ariana Madix. Rachel has since expressed deep regret for her involvement in the affair. She issued an apology to Ariana, as well as their friends and fans, via social media. In her apology, Rachel acknowledged her role in the situation and the pain she caused Ariana.

As Rachel continues to move forward, she is using this experience as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the impact her actions can have on others. She hopes that her story can help others who may be dealing with similar struggles, serving as a testament to the power of self-forgiveness and growth.