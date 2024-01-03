en English
BNN Newsroom

Rabbi Shai Held Challenges Misconceptions about Judaism in Upcoming Book

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Rabbi Shai Held Challenges Misconceptions about Judaism in Upcoming Book

In his forthcoming book, ‘Judaism Is About Love: Recovering the Heart of Jewish Life,’ Rabbi Shai Held, president of the Hadar Institute in Manhattan, seeks to debunk a prevalent misconception. He argues that contrary to the belief that Judaism is primarily about law and justice, it is, in fact, centered around love. This misunderstanding, Held suggests, may have historical roots, likely sprouting from Christian narratives that have unflatteringly portrayed Judaism as a loveless, legalistic religion.

Misconceptions Within Jewish Communities

Interestingly, this belief isn’t confined to external observers. Held notes that within Jewish communities themselves, there’s a pervasive perception that concepts like love and compassion are alien to Judaism. Some even mistakenly attribute these values to Christianity or Buddhism. However, Held emphasizes that the Jewish tradition preaches God’s love as unconditional and preceding any human action, a concept he equates with grace.

Grace in Judaism

According to Rabbi Held, grace is manifest in the sheer existence of life. It’s the idea that humans are loved by God simply because they are created in God’s image. This belief underscores a fundamental tenet of Judaism — the divine love and grace that permeate the faith.

Judaism’s Enduring Hope

Despite the tribulations and dark times that have tested the Jewish people, Held finds solace in the Jewish conviction that God never abandons humanity. This belief is a testament to the enduring faith in divine love and grace within Judaism. It is this core principle that Rabbi Held seeks to bring to the fore with his upcoming book, challenging misconceptions and shedding light on the heart of Jewish life.

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

