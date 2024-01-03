Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary

On January 3rd, 2023, Raaga Saptha Swaram, a beacon of Indian culture, celebrated its 35th anniversary at the prestigious Ravindra Bharathi. This monumental event went beyond mere celebrations as the organization unveiled its plans to honour the acclaimed Telugu comedian and actor, Dr. Brahmanandam, with a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Gold Bracelet on January 3rd, 2024. The award ceremony, an annual fixture of Raaga Saptha Swaram’s cultural calendar, has been known to pay tribute to stalwarts who have made significant contributions to Indian culture and arts.

Bringing Culture to Life

The event is set to feature a special ballet performance by Kuchipudi dancer Vinjamuri Sujatha and her troupe, shining a spotlight on India’s rich cultural heritage and the graceful art of Kuchipudi dance. Sujatha, a respected figure in the world of dance, has been instrumental in popularizing the Kuchipudi dance form, securing it a distinguished place in the realm of performing arts.

Support from the State

The cultural celebration’s brochure was ceremoniously released by Telangana’s Cultural and Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao. The Minister, who will serve as the chief guest at the event, expressed his admiration for Raaga Saptha Swaram’s relentless efforts in promoting Indian culture and commended their initiative to recognize the contributions of artists like Brahmanandam.

Notable Attendees

Dignitaries expected to grace the function include Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Dr. Lakshman, Minister Sitakka, MP Ramakrishna Raju, veteran actor Murali Mohan, Turkey Council General Yalman Okan, and President IETO Asif Iqbal. The presence of these esteemed personalities further underscores the significance of this cultural event and the widespread recognition for the work of Raaga Saptha Swaram.

The public is invited to partake in these festivities, serving as a testament to the organization’s commitment to community engagement and cultural exchange. Through events like these, Raaga Saptha Swaram continues to foster a more profound understanding and appreciation of Indian culture, bridging gaps and uniting communities in their shared love for art and heritage.