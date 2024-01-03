en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary

On January 3rd, 2023, Raaga Saptha Swaram, a beacon of Indian culture, celebrated its 35th anniversary at the prestigious Ravindra Bharathi. This monumental event went beyond mere celebrations as the organization unveiled its plans to honour the acclaimed Telugu comedian and actor, Dr. Brahmanandam, with a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Gold Bracelet on January 3rd, 2024. The award ceremony, an annual fixture of Raaga Saptha Swaram’s cultural calendar, has been known to pay tribute to stalwarts who have made significant contributions to Indian culture and arts.

Bringing Culture to Life

The event is set to feature a special ballet performance by Kuchipudi dancer Vinjamuri Sujatha and her troupe, shining a spotlight on India’s rich cultural heritage and the graceful art of Kuchipudi dance. Sujatha, a respected figure in the world of dance, has been instrumental in popularizing the Kuchipudi dance form, securing it a distinguished place in the realm of performing arts.

Support from the State

The cultural celebration’s brochure was ceremoniously released by Telangana’s Cultural and Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao. The Minister, who will serve as the chief guest at the event, expressed his admiration for Raaga Saptha Swaram’s relentless efforts in promoting Indian culture and commended their initiative to recognize the contributions of artists like Brahmanandam.

Notable Attendees

Dignitaries expected to grace the function include Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Dr. Lakshman, Minister Sitakka, MP Ramakrishna Raju, veteran actor Murali Mohan, Turkey Council General Yalman Okan, and President IETO Asif Iqbal. The presence of these esteemed personalities further underscores the significance of this cultural event and the widespread recognition for the work of Raaga Saptha Swaram.

The public is invited to partake in these festivities, serving as a testament to the organization’s commitment to community engagement and cultural exchange. Through events like these, Raaga Saptha Swaram continues to foster a more profound understanding and appreciation of Indian culture, bridging gaps and uniting communities in their shared love for art and heritage.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sean Waltman's Visit to WWE Performance Center Fuels Royal Rumble Speculation

By Bijay Laxmi

Thiruvananthapuram Transforming Parking Infrastructure: Multi-level Car Parking Facility Nearing Completion

By Nitish Verma

Maersk Halts Red Sea Shipping Amid Militant Attacks: A Potential Global Trade Disruptor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Negros Occidental Launches One Stop Shop Governor's Permit for Streamlined Services

By BNN Correspondents

Town Council Approves Anonymous Sale of Residential Land: Raises Quest ...
@BNN Newsroom · 14 mins
Town Council Approves Anonymous Sale of Residential Land: Raises Quest ...
heart comment 0
Atlantic City Tenants Awarded Rent Rebate Amidst Housing Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Atlantic City Tenants Awarded Rent Rebate Amidst Housing Crisis
Understanding Social Security: When to Claim Benefits and Its Impact

By Wojciech Zylm

Understanding Social Security: When to Claim Benefits and Its Impact
Fortune Ball Raises $800,000 for Local Hospital: A Triumph of Community Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Fortune Ball Raises $800,000 for Local Hospital: A Triumph of Community Spirit
Yamuna Authority to Acquire Land for Diverse Urban Development Near Noida International Airport

By Salman Akhtar

Yamuna Authority to Acquire Land for Diverse Urban Development Near Noida International Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
14 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
14 seconds
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
14 seconds
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
26 seconds
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
Nigeria's Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions
27 seconds
Nigeria's Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
2 mins
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
3 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
4 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app