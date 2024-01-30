Quranic Teachings Tackle Ethical Challenges: Insights from AIOU Seminar

In a world grappling with ethical and intellectual dilemmas, a beacon of hope emerged from an unlikely source—a university seminar. The 'Foundations of Contemporary Ethical Crisis' seminar, held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), turned the academic spotlight on the role of Quranic teachings and Sunnah in navigating these challenges.

Quranic Teachings: A Moral Compass in Ethical Storms

Guest speaker, Professor Dr. Rashid Arshad Kaleem from Punjab University, highlighted the significance of Islamic principles. He suggested that adhering to these teachings could not only enhance ethical integrity but also elevate worldly life. He emphasized the need for the new generation to seek guidance from the Quran and Sunnah, as these timeless teachings provide an ethical blueprint for all aspects of life, including the complexities of warfare, promotion of peace, and upholding human rights.

AIOU: Fostering Intellectual Discourse

The event was a testament to AIOU's commitment to fostering intellectual discussions and contributing to the resolution of contemporary ethical challenges. The university has consistently used its platform to stimulate thought-provoking conversations on pivotal topics, thereby playing a key role in the academic landscape.

Addressing Internal Intellectual Crises

Presiding over the seminar, Professor Dr. Shah Mohayyudin Hashmi underscored the importance of first addressing the internal intellectual crises within the Muslim community. He stressed that only after resolving these internal dilemmas can the community effectively tackle external challenges. Drawing upon the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the ultimate guide for human welfare, Dr. Hashmi enriched his message with references to the Quran and Sunnah.

He also pointed out the stark contrast between the minimal casualties in Prophet Muhammad's military campaigns and the devastating toll of modern-day wars. This highlighted the ethical approach of Islamic principles and exposed the incompetency of international organizations in preventing casualties in conflicts.