Question Marks Over Joao Pedro's Participation in Brighton's Upcoming Match

In the wake of Brighton's recent defeat to Luton Town, uncertainty clouds the pitch as head coach Roberto De Zerbi remains unsure about Joao Pedro's availability for the forthcoming match against Crystal Palace. Pedro, a key forward for Brighton, suffered a knee injury during the loss against Luton, leaving his participation in the upcoming game hanging in the balance.

Pedro's Late Fitness Test

De Zerbi, remaining hopeful yet cautious, has indicated that a late fitness test on the day of the match will determine Pedro's involvement. The striker, who endured a stroke of bad luck against Chelsea by hitting the woodwork four times, was unable to participate in subsequent training sessions. His potential absence could be a significant blow to Brighton, considering his pivotal role in the team.

Other Players' Status

Alongside Pedro's doubtful participation, De Zerbi confirmed that midfielder James Milner is expected to be sidelined for several games due to injury. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati, who has been absent for 13 fixtures, is in contention for a place in the squad. However, his playing time remains uncertain, with De Zerbi suggesting that he may start on the bench against Crystal Palace.

Looking Ahead to Crystal Palace

Despite the injury concerns, De Zerbi expressed a firm desire to move past the disappointing loss to Luton Town and focus on the challenge posed by Crystal Palace. He acknowledged the strength of their attackers and midfielders, signaling a potentially tough game for Brighton. With strong player Michael Olise available for Crystal Palace, Eberechi Eze's participation remains doubtful as he awaits a scan for a hamstring injury.