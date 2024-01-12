en English
BNN Newsroom

Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed

A chilling encounter with one of the most venomous snakes in the world was experienced by a 20-year-old woman in Queensland, Australia. The woman was bitten by an eastern brown snake while she was asleep in her bed on a rural property. The emergency services, including the Queensland Ambulance Service and the aeromedical crew from LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS), were quick to respond to the incident.

Swift Response to Snakebite

The woman’s family demonstrated commendable presence of mind by applying pressure bandages to the bite before the paramedics arrived. The LifeFlight rescue helicopter also administered anti-venom before airlifting the woman to Toowoomba Hospital for further treatment. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the woman was in a stable condition during her flight.

The Deadly Eastern Brown Snake

The eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is responsible for about 60% of snakebite deaths in Australia. Its fangs are small, and bites are usually painless, but if untreated, they can lead to paralysis or excessive bleeding in the brain. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by these serpents, particularly in regions where they are prevalent.

The Importance of Immediate Medical Attention

Despite the availability of anti-venom, a snakebite from an eastern brown snake can be potentially fatal. This underscores the importance of immediate medical attention and the criticality of snakebite first aid. Experts stress the need for a quick response to snakebites, as it can mean the difference between life and death. The recent warm weather in Queensland has seen an uptick in snakebite cases, with approximately 30 call-outs for snake bites statewide in the past week.

As the woman continues her recovery in Toowoomba Hospital, the incident has amplified the need for an increased awareness of the risks of snakebites and the importance of immediate action in such situations.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

