BNN Newsroom

Quavo and Erica Fontaine Ring in 2024 with New Year’s Kiss in Dubai

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Quavo and Erica Fontaine Ring in 2024 with New Year’s Kiss in Dubai

In the heart of the Arabian desert, as the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2024, Quavo, one-third of the popular rap trio Migos, and Erica Fontaine, gymnast and rising internet sensation, sealed their blossoming romance with a New Year’s kiss. This intimate moment, shared on social media with the cryptic caption ‘HNY’, confirmed the whispers that have been circulating since the summer about their romantic involvement.

From Rumors to Reality

The rumor mill first started churning when the duo was spotted together at the Las Vegas residency performance of R&B superstar Usher in mid-July 2023. The evening was more than just another concert, as Usher serenaded Fontaine with his soulful hit ‘There Goes My Baby’ after a gentlemanly nod of approval from Quavo. Fontaine, swept up in the moment, joined in the singing, adding her voice to the melody, much to the delight of the audience.

A Show in the Sand: New Year’s Eve in Dubai

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, Quavo and Fontaine found themselves in Dubai, where Quavo was slated to perform at the exclusive BLU Oasis. As the city was lit up with fireworks, the couple shared a passionate kiss, immortalized in a social media video that has since gone viral. The video, accompanied by the short but sweet caption ‘HNY’, signified not only the heralding of a new year but also the official confirmation of their relationship.

Looking Ahead

As the couple steps into 2024 hand-in-hand, fans and followers are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for them. Their journey from rumors to an official relationship has been closely watched and widely discussed, and their New Year’s celebration in Dubai has only intensified the spotlight. Undoubtedly, Quavo and Fontaine’s relationship is off to a strong start in 2024, and we can expect many more shared moments and musical collaborations in the year to come.

BNN Newsroom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

