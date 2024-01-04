en English
BNN Newsroom

Quality Over Quantity: The New Mantra for Parenting, Study Suggests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Quality Over Quantity: The New Mantra for Parenting, Study Suggests

A new study has brought a fresh perspective to the age-old debate about the quality versus quantity of time spent with children. The research indicates that the quality of time spent with children, characterized by activities such as reading, sharing meals, and engaging in meaningful conversations, holds more weight than the quantity. This revelation could potentially alleviate the guilt experienced by parents, particularly mothers, who often find themselves juggling between their work commitments and family time.

Quality Time: A Key to Better Parenting

Research has consistently highlighted the importance of factors like autonomy, affiliation, and structure in parenting. Parenting programs like ‘How to Talk so Kids will Listen & Listen so Kids will Talk’ have been instrumental in instilling these components amongst parents, leading to positive effects on children’s mental health. However, the current study brings the focus back to the simple, yet profound, concept of quality time.

Impact of Quality Time on Child Development

The study suggests that shared activities, like reading or engaging in educational interactions linked to screen time, can have potential benefits for children’s reading and writing skills. Even when welcoming a new sibling, dedicating quality time to the older child, creating special memories, and focusing on their feelings can positively impact the family dynamic. The emphasis, therefore, should not be merely on the time spent, but on making interactions with children as meaningful as possible.

Role of Socio-Economic Factors and Parental Stress

Notably, the research also highlights the role of a mother’s income and education level in determining a child’s future success. This suggests that socio-economic support for parents could play a crucial role in child development. Furthermore, the study indicates that parental stress, especially amongst working mothers, can have a negative impact on children. As such, supporting parents’ mental health and socio-economic status could be more beneficial than focusing merely on the time spent with children.

In conclusion, while the exact amount of quality time needed for optimal child development remains undetermined, it is clear that meaningful interactions hold the key. So, instead of counting the hours, parents should focus on making every moment with their children count.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

