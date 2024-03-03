QICDRC and LexisNexis Unite to Elevate Legal Advocacy Skills at Doha Seminar

In a landmark seminar held in Doha, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) in collaboration with LexisNexis, gathered legal practitioners for a comprehensive workshop titled 'The Art of Advocacy'. The event, aimed at enriching the legal community's understanding of advocacy, brought together a panel of legal luminaries to share their expertise and insights on the nuances of effective legal representation.

Advertisment

Expert Insights on Legal Advocacy

Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi, the QICDRC Enforcement Judge; Dr. Nasser Al Adba, Chairman at Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Qatar QFC Branch; Michael Bowsher KC, a barrister and visiting professor; and QICDRC's registrar, Umar Azmeh, who also moderated the discussions, led the seminar. These renowned speakers provided a deep dive into both the theoretical and practical aspects of advocacy, focusing on honing written and oral presentation skills that are crucial for legal success.

Engaging Discussions and Real-World Applications

Advertisment

Attendees of the seminar engaged in lively discussions, exploring various advocacy strategies and techniques. The interactive format encouraged participants to share experiences and challenges, fostering a collaborative learning environment. The speakers emphasized the importance of clarity, persuasion, and adaptability in legal presentations, offering actionable advice and examples drawn from their extensive professional journeys.

Implications for the Legal Profession

This seminar not only served as a platform for learning and discussion but also underscored the importance of continuous professional development in the legal field. By equipping legal practitioners with advanced advocacy skills, the event contributes to the elevation of legal standards and practices in Qatar and beyond. The collaboration between QICDRC and LexisNexis highlights the commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in legal advocacy.

The 'Art of Advocacy' seminar represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of legal professionals. By focusing on the art and science of advocacy, the event has set a new benchmark for legal education and professional development, ensuring that practitioners are well-equipped to meet the demands of a dynamic legal landscape.