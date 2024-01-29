Qatar's First Sandy Jogging Track: A Stride Towards a Healthier Nation

In an innovative move towards harnessing the health benefits of the desert, Qatar's Al Gharrafa district is on its way to introducing the country's first sandy jogging track. The Central Municipal Council (CMC), the driving force behind this initiative, recently gave its initial approval for the project, setting a new precedent in the nation's public health initiatives.

Revolutionizing Fitness with Sand Walkways

The two-kilometre sand walkway, earmarked for Al Azghawa, aims at promoting a healthier population by integrating the natural resources of the region into the lifestyle habits of its inhabitants. Unlike conventional tracks, sand walkways offer lower impact on joints, reducing the risk of overuse injuries. Moreover, the interaction of the human body with sand is believed to eliminate negative energy and excessive electrons, contributing to overall wellbeing. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is collaborating on the project to ensure the selected type of sand meets health specifications for joggers.

A Milestone Initiative

The Deputy Chairman of CMC, Mubarak Feraish Al Salem, revealed the plan during an interview with Qatar Radio. In his words, this initiative is 'a stride towards a healthier Qatar', underlining the commitment of the authorities to public health. Adding to the uniqueness of the initiative, the sandy jogging track will be the first of its kind in the country.

Beyond the Track: Expansion of Al Gharrafa Park

Complementing the sandy jogging track, plans are afoot to expand Al Gharrafa Park to cater to the growing number of visitors. The expansion envisages repurposing a 25,000 sqm area, previously used for bus services during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, into additional walkways, green spaces, landscapes, and children's play areas. This expansion, along with the sandy jogging track, paints the picture of an evolving urban landscape that seamlessly integrates health, recreation, and nature.

Undoubtedly, the introduction of the sandy jogging track stands as a testament to Qatar's innovative approach to public health. By leveraging the natural environment, this initiative promises not only increased calorie burn and muscle strengthening for joggers but also improved balance, joint stability, reduced inflammation, and better sleep quality, among other health benefits. This innovative blend of nature and health is a step towards a future where wellbeing is embedded in the very fabric of our cities.