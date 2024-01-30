Qatar's CSGDB and SAP Collaborate to Digitize Government HR System

In an ambitious move to digitize government operations, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) of Doha, Qatar, has announced a partnership with global IT giant, SAP. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the human resources management system within the government sector, promising to enhance the professional lives of over 85,000 employees through the integration of cloud computing, modern technologies, and digital transformation tools.

RISE with SAP: A New Era for HR Management

The CSGDB plans to migrate the core functions of its human resources system to the cloud using the RISE with SAP platform. This migration forms a crucial part of a broader digital roadmap that seeks to unify and automate processes, thereby achieving higher job performance, simplifying procedures and regulations, and supporting the career lifecycle from hiring to retirement. The transition to cloud-based operations is expected to facilitate improved communication, interaction, and career planning for government employees.

Enhancing 'Mawared' and Expanding SuccessFactors

Alongside the cloud migration, the collaboration will enhance the services of the 'Mawared' system, a crucial component of the government's HR management. Furthermore, new models will be introduced to the SAP SuccessFactors platform. These additions aim to cultivate a unified and integrated human resources system that can effectively manage and streamline HR operations.

Aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030

The joint initiative is in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, which seeks to create a flexible, scalable, and innovative technical system. The QNV 2030 emphasizes the importance of aligning with the government's long-term vision, fostering innovation, and embracing digital transformation. This project marks a significant step towards achieving these goals.

Hassan Ali Al Khaja, Director of Human Resources Information Systems Center at CSGDB, underscored that the digital roadmap is designed to deliver an efficient, streamlined, and unified system. Alaa Jaber, SAP's Executive Director in Qatar, echoed these sentiments, expressing a commitment to implementing comprehensive cloud solutions to ensure an effective digital transformation that supports HR functions with efficiency and excellence.