Qatar University's Gateway Program: Guiding Students Towards Their Future

With a mission to inspire the next generation of researchers and intellectuals, Qatar University's Young Scientists Center (YSC) unveils the fourth cycle of its pioneering 'Gateway to Qatar University' program. This innovative initiative, designed exclusively for high school students, aims to illuminate the diverse array of scientific fields on offer at the university, guiding them in choosing a major that aligns with their passions and potential.

Empowering Students, Shaping Futures

Understanding the hurdles that students encounter when deciding upon their academic and career paths, the program addresses these issues head-on. It has already seen participation from high school students across four local schools, with a strong emphasis on introducing them to STEM disciplines.

Unfolding the Spectrum of Opportunities

Workshops under the program umbrella cover a wide range of study areas including engineering, science, and medicine. They offer insights into admission criteria, standard tests, registration processes, and career prospects, helping students navigate the landscape of each specialization. Most importantly, they shed light on the skills required to excel in these fields, equipping students with the knowledge they need to succeed.

Choosing the Right Path

Professor Dr. Noora Jabor Al Thani, Director of the YSC, underscores the imperative of selecting the right university major. She believes that such a choice is instrumental in fostering creativity and innovation in the professional realm. This program, she asserts, serves as a compass, guiding students to set meaningful goals and formulate plans that dovetail with their abilities. Ultimately, it contributes to societal progress and excellence, reflecting the ambitious vision of Qatar University.