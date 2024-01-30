Qatar Chamber and Arab Women Investors Union Ponder Collaborations for Women Empowerment

In an illustrious assembly marked by a shared vision of women empowerment, the Qatar Chamber and the Arab Women Investors Union set the wheels in motion for a possible alliance. The meeting aimed to reinforce the role of businesswomen in the Arab region, fostering their competitiveness and efficiency in the economic sphere.

Unveiling Potential Collaborations

With the backdrop of fostering cooperation and enhancing ties between Qatari and Arab businesswomen, the meeting was spearheaded by Qatar Chamber's First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and Dr. Hoda Jalal Yassa, President of the Arab Women Investors Union. Also present were Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, a board member of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, and Dina Ali Al Ghoneimy, a member of the Union.

Aiming at Economic Empowerment

The dialogue primarily revolved around leveraging the potential relationship between the two organizations to bolster the active participation of Qatari women in the economic landscape. This move is especially significant considering the Arab Women Investors Union's function under the Arab League, with its broad development goals at the regional and international levels. The Union aims to facilitate trade, investment, and extend support to women investors.

Invitation to the International Conference

Adding a cross-border perspective to the dialogue, Dr. Yassa extended an invitation to the Qatar Chamber members and Qatari businesswomen to participate in the forthcoming 'Arab African Investment and International Cooperation' Conference & Exhibition. This significant event, scheduled for its 27th edition in Aswan, Egypt, from November 11 to 15, 2024, is a pivotal platform for fostering cooperation between Arabian and Gulf businesswomen and capitalizing on investment opportunities in African and foreign countries.

In her response, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani underlined the accomplishments of Qatari women and the continuous backing they receive from Qatar's leadership, which remains committed to women's empowerment and their pronounced role in society.