Qantas First Lounges Unveil New Autumn 2024 Menu: Seasonal Delights Await

Travelers frequenting the Qantas International First Lounges in Sydney and Melbourne can now savor the latest culinary offerings with the unveiling of the Autumn 2024 menu. This seasonal refresh introduces new dishes alongside perennial favorites, maintaining the lounges' reputation for high-quality dining experiences for its elite passengers, including those with Platinum or Platinum One status with Qantas, and Oneworld Emerald frequent flyers.

Advertisment

Seasonal Updates to Breakfast and All-Day Dining

The Autumn 2024 menu features a thoughtful adaptation to the changing season, especially noticeable in the breakfast offerings. Buttermilk pancakes receive a seasonal twist with plums, strawberries, and cinnamon yoghurt, showcasing the lounge's commitment to incorporating seasonal produce. The all-day dining menu sees significant updates, with new entries such as a Gua bao with braised pork and innovative desserts including a delectable pavlova in a glass now featuring autumnal fruits like strawberries, plums, and passionfruit.

Exclusive Lounge-Created Cocktails

Advertisment

Adding to the culinary delights are three new lounge-created cocktails, designed to offer a refreshing and lighter aperitif-style beverage option to guests. This approach aligns with Qantas First Lounges' preference for unique, easy-to-drink cocktails over stronger, classic options, reflecting a tailored experience for lounge visitors. Moreover, wine enthusiasts will find a rotating selection of premium champagnes and a specially decanted red wine of the day, further enhancing the lounge's luxurious offerings.

Continuing Tradition with a Seasonal Twist

As the Qantas First Lounges in Sydney and Melbourne transition into autumn, the introduction of the new menu underscores the airline's dedication to providing a premium experience. By balancing the inclusion of new dishes with the retention of beloved classics, the lounge ensures a diverse and high-quality dining experience that caters to the varied tastes of its global travelers. This seasonal refresh not only highlights the lounges' culinary excellence but also reinforces Qantas' commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction through thoughtful and innovative offerings.