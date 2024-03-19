Putin Congratulates Iranians on Nowruz, Discusses Bilateral Ties and Gaza with Raeisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Iranians on the Persian New Year, Nowruz, and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the situation in Gaza with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi. The leaders highlighted the strengthening of economic relations, major investment projects, and shared concerns over Gaza, emphasizing the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as a key development in their partnership.

Strengthening Economic and Strategic Ties

Putin and Raeisi's discussions underscored the finalization of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, signaling a solid foundation for future collaboration. The meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation and the notable 77% growth in goods trade between the two nations were cited as positive indicators of enhanced cooperation. Both leaders expressed hope that their countries' presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS would further deepen their interactions.

Addressing Regional Conflicts and Cooperation

The conversation also covered the critical situation in the Gaza Strip, where both leaders voiced their concern over the increasing number of victims due to Israel’s ongoing hostilities. They agreed on the necessity of effective international action to halt the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza, lifting the blockade, and providing humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. The shared positions on Palestine and the readiness to cooperate more effectively on this issue were emphasized as a cornerstone of their strategic partnership.

Railway Project as a Catalyst for Cooperation

Highlighting the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, President Raeisi pointed to it as a "suitable groundwork" for enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in promoting economic and commercial relations. This project is seen as a significant step towards realizing the full potential of Iran-Russia economic ties, with both leaders hopeful for the expansion of relations and constructive cooperation in various fields.

The dialogue between Putin and Raeisi not only reinforces the growing economic and strategic partnership between Iran and Russia but also positions them as unified actors in regional geopolitics, particularly regarding the Palestine issue. Their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional conflicts underlines the importance of their alliance in the changing global landscape.