Purnima Mahato: From Archer to Padma Shri Laureate

In a moment of both surprise and immense pride, renowned archery coach Purnima Mahato from Jamshedpur found herself being honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Indian government on the eve of Republic Day. This recognition, that marks an important chapter in her illustrious career, pays tribute to her significant contributions to the field of archery.

A Journey of Dedication and Commitment

Originally hailing from a small area known as Birsanagar in Jamshedpur, Purnima Mahato's journey in the world of archery began at the tender age of 11. Shaping her life around the sport, she became an accomplished archer before transitioning into a coaching role. She has since been instrumental in honing the skills of top-notch archers, contributing substantially to the sport's growth in India.

From Archer to Esteemed Coach

Starting her coaching career in 2000 at the Tata Archery Academy, Purnima has coached both the Indian and state teams, guiding the women's recurve team to bronze medals in three successive Olympics and the Asian Games. As an archer, her accolades include a silver medal at the 1998 National Games and the title of Indian National Archery Champion. Her commitment to the sport has been recognized numerous times, including the Best Coach Award from FICCI in 2011 and the Dronacharya Award for excellence in coaching.

An Unexpected Honor

Upon receiving the Padma Shri award, Purnima expressed her gratitude and surprise, having never imagined such an accolade in her career. She offered heartfelt thanks to her family, particularly her late parents, and Tata Steel for their unwavering support throughout her journey. This award, she believes, is a testament to her dedication and commitment to the sport of archery.