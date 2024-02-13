Pure Bathing Culture: A Soul-Soothing Performance at the Lodge Room

Last night, the Portland-based band Pure Bathing Culture took the stage at the Lodge Room in Highland Park, delivering a performance that resonated deeply with their audience. With a focus on writing and performing songs that speak directly to the listener, the band has been honing their craft for over a decade, resulting in the release of five full-length albums.

A Decade of DIY and Dedication

Pure Bathing Culture's commitment to their DIY ethic has been evident since the release of their debut album, Moon Tides, in 2014. The band has consistently prioritized doing things their own way, resulting in a discography that is both cohesive and distinctly their own.

Their latest self-released album, Chalice, is a testament to their dedication to their craft. Featuring overt melodies and chunky, fuzzy riffs with shoegaze elements, the album has been praised for its ability to soothe the soul and provide much-needed respite in turbulent times.

A Cathartic Experience

The band's performance at the Lodge Room was described as cathartic and soul-massaging by attendees. With a sound that has been compared to Fleetwood Mac and Tennis, Pure Bathing Culture's focus on songwriting and letting each song speak for itself was evident throughout the set.

Songs like 'The Fountain' and 'The Memento' were particular standouts, with their poignant lyrics and lush instrumentation resonating deeply with the audience.

The Power of Music in Turbulent Times

In a time when the world can often feel overwhelming, the power of music to provide comfort and solace cannot be overstated. Pure Bathing Culture's performance at the Lodge Room was a reminder of the importance of music in our lives and its ability to bring people together.

As Sarah Versprille, the band's lead vocalist, said, "Our goal has always been to create music that resonates with people and helps them through whatever they're going through. It's an honor to be able to do that and to see the impact it has on our fans."

Last night's performance was a testament to Pure Bathing Culture's ability to do just that, providing a much-needed respite from the world outside and a reminder of the power of music to heal and connect.

As the lights dimmed and the audience dispersed, it was clear that Pure Bathing Culture had delivered a performance that would not soon be forgotten.

