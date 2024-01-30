Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Committed to Peaceful General Elections

In an effort to ensure the smooth and impartial conduct of the impending general elections in Punjab, the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, convened with the Provincial Election Commissioner, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan. Their meeting underlined the government's dedication to safeguarding the democratic process, with Naqvi expressing his unwavering commitment to supporting the election framework.

Assuring a Peaceful Election

The primary purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the measures required to guarantee a peaceful electoral process. At the heart of these discussions was the importance of the Election Commission's code of conduct, a guide that Naqvi emphasized must be adhered to strictly. He reassured the Election Commissioner that the Punjab government would extend its full cooperation to ensure that the elections proceed without hindrance.

Role of Law Enforcement

Another significant point of discussion was the role of law enforcement agencies, including the police, in upholding the rule of law during the elections. Naqvi highlighted the necessity for coordination and cooperation among these agencies to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. This focus on law enforcement underscores the government's commitment to maintaining peace and order during this crucial democratic event.

Government's Commitment to Democracy

The meeting between Naqvi and Chauhan is a testament to the Punjab government's commitment to democracy. Naqvi's assurance of full support for the election process and his emphasis on the implementation of the Election Commission's code of conduct serve as a clear signal of this dedication. The efforts to ensure a peaceful, fair, and transparent election process reflect the government's determination to uphold democratic values and provide a level playing field for all candidates.