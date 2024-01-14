en English
BNN Newsroom

Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh’s Bhajan Sandhya Programme

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme

In an affirmation of India’s rich cultural heritage, the Bhajan Sandhya programme, a prestigious spiritual event held in Chandigarh, witnessed the participation of political heavyweights from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Notably, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were present at this spiritually charged gathering, which unfolded at the residence of Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Divine Evening of Devotion

The event, a spectacle of tradition and devotion, saw Chief Minister Khattar himself singing a Bhajan, a devotional song typically sung in praise of Hindu deities. Bhajans, a ubiquitous form of spiritual expression in India, serve as a social gathering point, offering a unique blend of culture, music, and spirituality.

Political Leaders Engage with Culture

The Bhajan Sandhya programme served as a stage for these political leaders to engage directly with traditional practices. Their participation not only highlighted their personal involvement in cultural activities but also underscored the importance they accord to India’s age-old customs and traditions.

Highlighting the Spiritual Significance

The programme, attended by a considerable number of people, shone a spotlight on the region’s cultural and spiritual significance. It also reaffirmed the importance of spiritual gatherings like Bhajan Sandhya in fostering community ties and promoting cultural understanding among attendees. In essence, this event was more than a mere display of devotion; it was a powerful testament to India’s vibrant cultural fabric and its role in shaping the nation’s collective identity.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

