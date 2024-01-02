en English
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
A top officials from the appropriate government agency has indicated that both public transportations as well as private cars will be allowed to freely operate during voting day. This means that citizens will experience no roadblocks or interruptions as they set out to execute their democratic right of voting. The announcement was given at a training event held at a local conference center, and was received with great being as some had expected a full shutdown of public transport.

No Restrictions on Buses on Regular Routes and Private Cars

For the election slated for a week into January, the top government official communicated that they do not anticipate placing a ban on any regular bus services and private vehicle operations. This is a direct response to the public fears of restrictions that may be placed during the election period. Subsequently, members of the society who use these means of transport can rest easy knowing they’ll be able to go about their business as usual, which importantly includes taking part in the forthcoming elections.

Partial Ban on Other Vehicles

While the majority of transport services will remain undisturbed during the election period, some several types of vehicles will encounter limitations. Although the reasoning behind these restrictions was not fully disclosed, speeding, safety and ease of control can be speculated. This follows an earlier released notice that stipulated a complete halt of taxi services, certain commercial vehicles and trucks on the eve of the voting day, extending to the voting day. The official said this would be effective from midnight, essentially spanning 24 hours, a stance which seems to have been adjusted currently.

Unfolding Events

The unfolding events regarding the transport dynamics during the election period continue to draw various opinions from several quarters who have taken a keen interest in the general elections. Importantly though, the lifting of bans for most of the transportation modes has greatly eased the public’s anxiety regarding how they will move around, more so, submit their votes on the crucial day. However, all eyes remain set on any changes as the voting day nears.

Importance of Federal Elections

Across nations, the right to vote is viewed as one of the most essential rights a citizen has. In the light of this, viable transport means during such periods are important for ease of mobility for the citizens. Additionally, the right to vote is the citizen’s voice in their government; in what manner and level the laws will be passed, what public and social services will be provided, and in what manner the tax laws will be implemented. Hence, all-encompassing normalcy during such periods, including the availability of public transportation, is paramount.

The Bottom Line

All players on the electoral platform have their eyes set on the forthcoming elections which are corner stone for the direction that the ensuing government policies will take. The government’s step to lift transport bans on key transport services during this period will go a long way in ensuring successful turn up at the polling stations, which is arguably the most direct measure of the success of a given election. It is expected that other preparations are being put in place to see to it that the elections day is both peaceful and successful.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

